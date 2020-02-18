NULGE directs members to resume Wednesday

Three weeks after it directed its members to stay away from work, the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees(NULGE) in Oyo State, on Tuesday instructed members to resume work on Wednesday.

In a memo titled “resumption of duty” dated Tuesday, 18 February 2020, signed by the state secretary, Chucks M. Nwankwo and sent to its members across the 33 local government and 35 Local Government Development Authorities, through the union’s state officers and all branch chairmen of the union, reads: “our press release of 25th January 2020 and our letter vide NULGE/OYS.4/Vol.VII/56 of 4th February 2020 on the above subject matter is pertinent.

“The SEC-in-Session on…