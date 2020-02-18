



Revisiting the corruption theory of a departed journalist

THE decibel of an average Nigerian’s public outcry (against government incompetence and corruption) is directly proportional to his distance from the opportunity to do exactly what he condemns— Pini Jason Onyegbaduo (1948-2013) Nigerian columnist. When one of Nigeria’s most celebrated columnists, Pini Jason, died on Saturday, May 4, 2013 at 65, he was mourned as […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune