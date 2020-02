Tribune Online

Senate President wants security at NASS beefed up

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, tasked top security officials to beef up security measures at the National Assembly to avert any threat. Lawan, who is also the chairman of the National Assembly, disclosed that he has received a report of security threat to the Assembly. Lawan made this disclosure in his opening […]

Senate President wants security at NASS beefed up

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune