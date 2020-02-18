Three killed as cult groups clash in Kogi Tribune Online

Three persons have reportedly lost their lives while several sustained degrees of injuries when rival cult groups clashed in Lokoja, Kogi State capital on Monday.

The Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Mathew Kolawole, disclosed this at the house plenary sitting on Tuesday.

He expressed worries over the spate of cultism and other criminal activities in the state stressing that something urgent needed to be done to address the ugly trend.

Kolawole who ruled on a motion of urgent public importance appealing to the State Government to rehabilitate all the street lights in Lokoja to curb the menace…