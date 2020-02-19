Art is what I love and I am passionate about — Uguru » Wondrous World of Women » Tribune Online

Uche Uguru is an Abuja-based artist who is largely known for her paintings, a dancer and singer. The Ebonyi State born artist is a graduate of Fine Arts from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. In this interview by TAYO GESINDE, she speaks about her life as an artist and the things that inspire her painting.

HOW did you become an artist?

I started drawing from the age of six, copying cartoons from magazines and painting them, from there, I became more and more interested in art. While in secondary school, my teachers recognised my passion for art, and they advised me to study Art instead of Banking and Finance. I chose Art, because that is what I love, it is what I am most passionate about,…