Bayelsa speaker steps down » Latest News »

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly, in accordance with the standing order of the House, has elected Hon. Abraham Ingobere as the new Speaker of the House, following the stepping aside of Rt. Hon. Monday Bubou- Obolo.

Hon. Ingobere, the Deputy Speaker of the 5th Assembly, took over from Bubou-Obolo, who stepped down because the new Governor of the state, Senator Douye Diri, is from his Central Senatorial District, comprising Southern Ijaw, Yenagoa and Kolokuma/Opokuma LGAs.

It could be recalled that Bubou-Obolo took over from Rt. Hon. Tonye Isenah, who was impeached from office under controversial circumstances in November 2019.

In his acceptance speech, Rt. Hon. Ingobere expressed…