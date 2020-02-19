FG tasks fire service on effective service delivery » MDAs » Tribune Online

WORRIED by incessant fire outbreaks and the resultant negative effects on the economy, the Federal Government has directed the Federal Fire Service to carry out measures that would prevent the trend across the country.

Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, gave the directive at the weekend during the inauguration of 2,200 regular fire service cadet officers, 150 drivers and six new firefighting trucks acquired to boost the operations of the service.

He instructed the service to ensure effective service delivery to Nigerians through the deployment and utilization of the huge firefighting assets for optimal impact wherever they might be needed and further prevent incessant fire outbreak…