Good governance, our collective responsibility » Letters » Tribune Online

BUILDING a nation is a collective responsibility of the citizens because what you are today will define what your children would be in the future. You may, however, not be there to witness the developments. It takes collective interest to build a nation, a robust economy and a long-lasting sustainable environment, free of terrorism of any form.

Nigeria as an entity has been battling with series of known calamities ranging from insurgency, unemployment and underemployment, high dropout rate and corrupt politicians among others. The nation since independence is rumbling and ruffling with an unstable power supply, bad roads, bribery and other vices which have become the order of the day…