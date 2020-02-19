Insecurity and loose information » Letters » Tribune Online

IF the leader of Boko Haram or any mischievous group find it important to respond to public comments like the one made by Dr Isa Ali Pantami, one is forced to ask, to what effect and to impress who? Of what benefit are the countless security alerts? The army once expressed reservation about some information being circulated in the media, tagging it as undermining national security.

This indicates that the enemies have their ear to the ground constantly and get classified news, meaning they do not operate on observations alone.

Information on security matters should not be for public consumption if we indeed serious. Authorities should search within themselves to find out who is revealing…