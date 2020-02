Tribune Online

Lassa fever and other plagues: Eating to die

OF serious health concern lately, has been the ravaging scourge and spread of Lassa fever in Nigeria. Lassa fever has been a major health challenge in West Africa and its spread has created panic even as concerned private and public health institutions battle hard to curtail it every year when it raises its ugly head. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune