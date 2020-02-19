



Tribune Online

Mechanic bags 23 months imprisonment for theft, assault

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Thursday sentenced a 19-year-old mechanic, Alhassan Mohammed, to a total of 23 months in prison for stealing and assaulting. The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Mohammed to 18 months for stealing and five months for assaulting a minor. Suleiman, however, gave the accused an option to […]

Mechanic bags 23 months imprisonment for theft, assault

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune