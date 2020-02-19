Our personnel not involved in any armed robbery ― Bauchi Police

Members of the general public particularly in Bauchi state have been urged to disregard a video trending on social media, linking Bauchi State Police Command to armed robbery as it is unfounded, untrue and a deliberate move to malign the Police.

The urge was contained in a statement by the Command which contained that the Police Commissioner, Philip Markus has already directed for a discreet investigation into the armed robbery incident and the purported video clip after which findings will be available to the public.

The Command, therefore, disassociated itself from the purportedly mischievous video clip which has been in circulation on social media, alleging that the Police in Dambam…