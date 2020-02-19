Time to take girl-child education seriously » Letters » Tribune Online

ON Tuesday February 11, 2020, the world marked the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. It is a day set aside by the United Nations for reflections on the place of women and girls in science and the need to work towards an improved access to technology and science, in order to boost the numbers of female scientists.

According to the United Nations’ observances on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, in spite of the tremendous efforts of the global community in the past 15years, only about 30 percent of researchers are women worldwide. The UNESCO data (2014-2016) further revealed that only around 30percent of female students choose Science- affiliated courses…