Towards actualising Nigeria’s Gas Year agenda » Energy » Tribune Online

Last week, stakeholders in the oil and gas industry converged on the Nigerian International Petroleum Summit (NIPS 2020) in Abuja to discuss how best to achieve the Federal Government’s agenda of making 2020 a year of gas. OLATUNDE DODONDAWA writes about the new policy pronouncement and way forward on the agenda.

Introduction

The NIPS 2020 provides the platform for stakeholders in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria and Africa at large to discuss new technology in the sector, technology transfer from the International Oil Companies (IOCs) and output maximisation by the Indigenous Oil Companies or independents through collaboration and partnerships.

Participants were urged to share…