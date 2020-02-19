USAID signs MoU with local NGOs on specific health issues in Bauchi

United State Agency for International Development (USAID) and other international donor agencies have been urged to collaborate with stakeholders in order to achieve the desired objectives of alleviating high rate of infant mortality and sufferings of orphans and vulnerable people in Bauchi State.

The call was made by the Bauchi State First Lady, Aisha Bala Mohammed while receiving a delegation from the USAID, Pro-Health International, and Society for Family Health, on a courtesy visit to her office on Wednesday.

Aisha Bala further stated that most of the people of Bauchi State are in dire need of health services considering the level of poverty and lack of awareness among them, especially…