After fiery Democratic debate, Bloomberg seeks reset as rivals hit campaign trail

The Democratic presidential contenders began a frantic dash for votes on Thursday, with big-spending billionaire Michael Bloomberg seeking to move past a bruising debate performance while several of his rivals jockeyed to be the moderate alternative to liberal US Senator Bernie Sanders.

There are just two days to go before the presidential caucuses in Nevada. After that, contests loom in South Carolina, followed by Super Tuesday on March 3, when voters in 14 states, including California, Utah and Colorado, cast ballots.

The blistering attacks launched on Wednesday night at Bloomberg – over his record on race, history of sexist comments and use of his fortune to push his way up in opinion…