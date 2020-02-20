Banks shut over robbery scare in Ondo

COMMERCIAL banks in Akure, the Ondo State capital, hurriedly closed down on Wednesday following information that some armed men were trying to rob a commercial bank in the town. The development forced all the banks in the town and adjoining communities to hurriedly close for business, leaving many of their customers stranded. Customers who were […]

COMMERCIAL banks in Akure, the Ondo State capital, hurriedly closed down on Wednesday following information that some armed men were trying to rob a commercial bank in the town.

The development forced all the banks in the town and adjoining communities to hurriedly close for business, leaving…