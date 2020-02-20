Banks shut over robbery scare in Ondo

•It was a false alarm to cause panic —Police

COMMERCIAL banks in Akure, the Ondo State capital, hurriedly closed down on Wednesday following information that some armed men were trying to rob a commercial bank in the town.

The development forced all the banks in the town and adjoining communities to hurriedly close for business, leaving…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

