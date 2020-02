Tribune Online

Consolidating on the gains of Bello’s first term in Kogi

From the moment his re – election was confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello had been ready to take on governance head – on as he has always done in all areas of his endeavours. He had identified the pitfalls of leadership of the Confluence State […]

Consolidating on the gains of Bello’s first term in Kogi

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune