Court remands three teenagers for allegedly defiling 12-year-old girl » Tribune Online

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos on Thursday ordered that three teenagers, who allegedly defiled a 12-year-old girl, be remanded in correctional custody, pending legal advice.

The police charged Segun Gbadebo, 18; Taiye Ishola, 17 and Samuel Adebayo, 17, with two counts of conspiracy and felony to with defilement.

Chief Magistrate A. F. Azeez did not take the pleas of the teenagers.

Azeez ordered the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until April 2, for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. John Iberedem, told the…