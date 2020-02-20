Education ministry inaugurates ICT committee to tackle challenges

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono, on Thursday inaugurated a standing committee on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to tackle the challenges of the sector.

Mr Ben Goong, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Echono said the committee would work out modalities to tackle the numerous ICT-related challenges of the education sector and remove the obstacles to the establishment of ‘proper ICT projects in the sector.’

He stressed the need for the committee to focus on tackling the issues of low ICT literacy among teachers and students, lack of…