Four NSCDC officers abducted in Kogi » Tribune Online

Four officers of the Kogi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps( NSCDC) were on Thursday abducted in the state by unknown gunmen.

The officers were on their way to Benue State to attend promotion examinations when they were kidnapped in Kogi east.

According to a source close to one of the victims, the five officers were travelling in an official vehicle when they were abducted around Ajegwu Junction on Itobe Anyigba highway in Ofu local government council of the state.

He added that the fifth person escaped while they were being marched into the bush.

According…