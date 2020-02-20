Gov Bello restricts movements of administrators in Kogi

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahya Bello has directed that all the 21 Local Government Administrators in the state remain in their respective Local Government Areas or face suspension.

The commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Momodu Salami Ozigi said Governor Yahaya Bello has directed that any Administrator who failed to remain in his Local Government will be sanctioned.

Barr. Ozigi said as part of measures to tackle the security breaches at the grassroots, Council Administrators must remain at their duty post to nip in the bud any uprising in their domain.

The commissioner said Governor Bello is security conscious and would not trade with it in his second term in…