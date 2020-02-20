How can government create jobs without understanding unemployment? » Letters » Tribune Online

I am persuaded to think and say that the above question has disturbed and is still disturbing the minds of a great number of people within and outside the shores of Nigeria. On this assertion, there is little doubt that it is true. Unemployment, according to my weird definition, is a reality that begins to exist when jobs are no longer created. And for this to happen, the human mind must have previously ceased to generate bankable ideas.

In other words, it is a real situation which comes into existence the very minute bankable ideas on how or what to do to solve one human need or the other are not conceived anymore. It is a known fact that every government agency, business empire or…