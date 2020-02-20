On the girl-child education » Letters » Tribune Online

The government at all levels need to accord education of the girl child more priority. It is imperative to increase the number of special science schools equipped with facilities for learning and teaching. Excelling female students in sciences should be encouraged with prizes and scholarships. The government should also be involving female scientists in development and implementation of STEM-policies.

Groups, associations and other stakeholders in science education and practices should facilitate more engagement in national and international collaborative scientific research for women in STEM.

In the same vein, NGOs and interested social-bodies must deepen efforts in encouraging young…