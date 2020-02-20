Paracetamol abuse could cause liver, kidney failures ― Expert

A medical doctor with the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Gbenga Adebusoye, has warned that abuse of paracetamol in general and in tenderising meat in particular, could lead to liver and kidney failures.

Dr Adebusoye gave the warning in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

He said drugs were chemicals and should not be taken lightly and when abused, they could be toxic to the human system and could endanger lives.

According to him, the abuse of paracetamol leads to rapid damage of the liver, which can cause an acute liver injury that could result in a liver failure that can not be managed except by a liver transplant.

The medical expert said that…