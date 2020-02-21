Commissioner warns against encroachment of landed properties in Kogi

THE Kogi Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones, has warned against the encroachment of landed properties belonging to public schools across the state.

Jones gave the warning during a routine check on schools on Thursday at Okene Local Government Area in Kogi central.

The commissioner decried the alarming rate that so many premises and properties of schools across the length and breadth of the state have been encroached upon by landgrabbers.

”This is very sad, and in our attempt to revamp schools, we are also going to make effort to reclaim as much land as possible from land grabbers, who have illegally taken over the school land, build houses and other…