FOMWAN, MSSN, CAN women collaborate on interfaith harmony » Islamic News » Tribune Online

THE Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) and the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) have reaffirmed the use of hijab by Muslim women as an act of modesty mandated by Allah and stressed the need for the general public, especially non-Muslims, to see it as such.

The groups made the reaffirmation in Lagos at a recent seminar themed ‘Unity in Diversity’ which addressed the use of hijab in schools and public places.

The Lagos State amirah (head) of FOMWAN, Dr Halimah Egberongbe, said the objective of the workshop was to encourage interfaith collaboration in the country.

“We have reached out to non-Muslims, especially the Christian Association of Nigeria…