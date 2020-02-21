Friction with Makinde over land revocation will end ― Ajimobi

Former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, on Friday, avowed that the current friction between himself and the incumbent Governor Seyi Makinde led government over some issues will become a thing of the past.

Ajimobi stated this at the burial service for Dr. Lekan Are held at The Cathedral Church of St David, Kudeti, Ibadan, on Friday.

Ajimobi’s remarks come on the back of the recent decision of the Oyo State government to revoke some quarters and plots of land for alteration of land use, acquisition for private residential and violation of the one man, one plot principle guaranteed by the Land Use Act, 1978.

The Makinde government had revoked the parcels of land to include…