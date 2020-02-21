INEC declares seat of Senator Diri, Ewhrudjakpo vacant

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared vacant two seats in the 9th Senate.

At a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners on Friday, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmoud said bye-elections would be conducted in Bayelsa Central and Bayelsa west Senatorial Districts.

He told the gathering of RECs and newsmen that the development was a sequel to notification by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Tribune Online checks revealed that Senator Douye Diri from Bayelsa central has since emerged as governor last Friday following the judgment of the Supreme Court which voided the victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, David Lyon and his deputy, Senator…