Interior minister, save our demoralised career from ‘long leg’ syndrome » Letters » Tribune Online

We, the 2012 Grade 9 entry level officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) have been unjustly sidetracked in three different consecutive promotion exercises while our juniors in the Inspectorate cadre have enjoyed both lateral conversion, upgrading, as well as 2018 promotions, placing them ahead of us and deliberately stagnating us for eight years against the provisions of the Public Service Rule (PSR) that stipulates an officer must spend three years on a rank before promotion.

Our colleagues on Grade Level 8, same set as ours, have been granted automatic advancement to Grade Level 9 while some of them lobbied into Grade Level 10 ahead of us. Complaints at our…