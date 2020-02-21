Live the rest of your life serving God, cleric charges Awolowo Dosumu





Vicar of Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Venerable Samuel Enike, has charged Ambassador Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu to move closer to her Creator and serve humanity more. He gave the charge during a Holy Communion/Thanksgiving Service held at the Family Chapel, Obafemi Awolowo residence, Ikenne Remo, Ogun State to mark Awolowo Dosumu’s 72nd birthday. Speaking on […]

