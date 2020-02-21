On Shege-Ka-Fasa and Amotekun » Letters » Tribune Online

Truth need not be cosmeticised, for it is superficially attractive, although bitter to work with due to the capricious way it strikes those who are blind to it. Without much circumlocution, many things have been said about the recently introduced security outfits, the big question is, could Operation Amotekun and Shege-Ka-Fasa be the panaceas for avert insecurity portending giant obstacles to the peace and tranquility of this nation? Maybe.

In the northern part of the country, peace seems to be a paradise we haven’t seen in this age following the Boko Haram attacks on the innocent people of the Northeast, the herdsmen killing of farmers, kidnapping and other forms of insecurities…