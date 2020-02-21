Osun traditional rulers suspend Oluwo for six months

Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers on Friday suspended Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi for six months.

They said his suspension was not in connection with the alleged assault on the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhikirulahi Akinropo, but over what they termed Oluwo’s indecent acts to some monarchs, including the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Alake of Egbaland and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Briefing journalists at the of the meeting which lasted for about three hours, the Orangun of Ila Orangun, Oba Wahab Adedotun said: “Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale…