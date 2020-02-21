Tambuwal disburses N1bn interest-free loan to traders in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has flagged off the disbursement of an interest-free loan of N1 billion to traders and artisans in the state.

The disbursement of the loan was done at the flag-off of the state microfinance bank in its effort to improve the lives of the citizenry and accelerate socio-economic development.

A statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, where he disclosed that the governor flagged off the operations of the Giginya Micro-Finance Bank in Sokoto Friday, stated that “the loan is going to be revolving in nature and will be paid back on monthly instalments in two years for others to benefit.”

Giginya…