Troops intercept 4,630 rounds of ammunition in Zamfara, neutralize 13 bandits

Troops of Operation Hadari Daji (OPHD) has recorded another significant success as part of its continuing operations against armed banditry and all other forms of criminality in Zamfara state.

According to a statement signed by the acting Force Information Officer of the Operation, Ayobami Ayo-Orisan, and made available to journalists in Sokoto on Friday, the troops conducted clearance operations between February 10 and 20th, with ambushes and fighting patrols in several locations across the state such as: Tungar Mata, Tuduki, Kawaye and Mararaban Kawaye villages in Anka Local Government Area.

Also affected are Moriki town in Shinkafi Local Government Area, Belhi, Ruwar Kura, Kyaram,…