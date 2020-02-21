We are determined to increase our workforce ― Seun Bamiro, CEO Ynorth

The Chief Executive Officer Of Ynorth Wears Mr Seun Bamiro has declared their target and plans to celebrate the tenth year anniversary of their company during a press conference at their head office in Ibadan.

He said Ynorth Wears is drastically set to increase their operations and distribution by opening 5 stores in addition with Palm Mall IBADAN (Shoprite), Cocoa Mall IBADAN (Shoprite), Palm Mall Ilorin (Shoprite), Osun Mall Osogbo , Jara Mall Ikeja Lagos.

Ynorth Wears produced a number of quality and fashionable wears such as Shirts, Shoes, Sandals, Belts, Ties, School Shoes, and Sneakers, they are currently leads in the market of made in Nigeria footwear, also being recognized as the…