$1.5b secured by FG to revive Ajaokuta steel complex ― Management

The management of the Ajaokuta steel company has said that $1.5b secured by the Federal Government will revive Ajaokuta steel complex.

The Sole Administrator of the steel company, Engr. Ismaila Aka’aba who disclosed this in Ajaokuta, while briefing newsmen on the level of job on the rehabilitation of the Metallurgical Training School of the company said that management and workers are excited by the positive development.

He said that the entire workers and management of the company are happy with the assurances given by the Russian Government and the commitment of President Buhari towards injecting life into the plant.

The federal government recently declared that it has secured about $1….