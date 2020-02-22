ACU VC, traditional ruler lay foundation for Awe campus » Tribune Online

The Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University Oyo, Professor Dapo Asaju, the Alawe of Awe, Oba Cornelius Taiwo and his cabinet members recently laid the foundation for the buildings in the Awe Satellite campus.

Speaking at the event, the traditional ruler lauded the tremendous progress being recorded by the university, praying that this will foster development to Awe Community and Oyo town.

In his response, the vice-chancellor disclosed that the campus will contain the Faculty of Agriculture and the Staff Quarters.

In order to ensure Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and to enhance security in the area, Professor Asaju reiterated the…