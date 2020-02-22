Air Force neutralises ISWAP leaders in Borno » Tribune Online

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said it has neutralised some key leaders of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) at Jubillaram and Alinwa in the Northern part of Borno, as they assembled for meetings.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Daramola said the ISWAP leaders were neutralised in operations conducted on Thursday.

He said the airstrikes were carried out by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, under the auspices of Operation Rattle Snake III.

“The mission was executed on…