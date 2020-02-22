Buhari not giving $100m recovered loot to Bagudu ― Presidency sources

Even though the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo agreed to cede $100 million to Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, President Muhammadu Buhari has no intention of actualising the agreement, presidency sources informed on Saturday.

The president has come under fire following a report emanating from the United States State Department that a plan to give the money to the former aide of the former head of state, General Sani Abacha, was delaying the repatriation of the looted asset traced to the late dictator.

But the presidency sources in an untitled and unsigned dispatch said the claims that Buhari was planning to give the Kebbi governor the money were untrue.

The sources maintained that…