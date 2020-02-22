CBN recovers over N82m for commercial banks customers in Katsina

The Katsina State branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has said it facilitated the refund of N82.04 million to customers of commercial banks in the state in 2019, arising from 57 complaints received by the apex bank.

Alhaji Dahiru Usman, Controller in charge of CBN Katsina branch, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), on Saturday while reviewing the achievement of the bank in 2019.

Usman explained that most of the complaints centred on Automated Teller Machine (ATM) dispense errors, wrong transfers, failed transfers, fraud among others.

He said that…