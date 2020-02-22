EFCC arrests Kano commissioner over alleged N76m fraud

THE Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested a Kano state Commissioner for special duties, Alhaji Mukhtar Ishaq, for allegedly diverting N76 million.

Alhaji Mukhtar Ishaq, who was accused of an alleged of diverting N76 million, was arrested on Thursday and grilled for committing the alleged fraud while he was chairman of Kano Municipal local government area of the state.

According to a statement signed and issued by EFCC’s spokesperson, Tony Orilade on Friday said, Mr Ishaq’s trouble followed “a petition which stated that he allegedly diverted N76,000,000 meant for projects, development and empowerment of the people while he was…