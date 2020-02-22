Fire razes buildings, shops as tanker explodes in Abeokuta, three burnt

Buildings, shops and mosque were burnt to ashes on Friday evening at Atatun, Ijaiye Titun area, along Alamala Barracks, in Abeokuta, following the explosion of a taken laden with petroleum product.

Tribune Online gathered that three persons suffered varying degrees of burns and were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta for treatment.

It was learnt that the incident occurred when the tanker parked the vehicle to fix a flat tyre, the vehicle was said to have fell on its side and caught fire.

The three person affected by the raging fire were a vulcanizer who wanted to fix the flat tyre, Ashimiyu Otunba,…