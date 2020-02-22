Kaduna records new case of Lassa fever » Latest News » Tribune Online

Commissioner of health in Kaduna State, Dr. Amina Mohammed Baloni, has confirmed a new case of Lassa Fever in the state.

She said a 40-year-old male confirmed to be carrying the disease at the ABUTH, Zaria on Friday, February 21st is receiving treatment at the IDCC.

Baloni, on Saturday, said so far, Kaduna State had recorded a total of eight (8) confirmed cases since the outbreak on the 22nd, January 2020, out of the seventy-four (74) suspected cases so far.

“Out of the eight(8)confirmed cases, the first patient has died due to late presentation, while the 2nd and 3rd cases have been cured, affirmed negative and discharged home. However, the 4th and 5th cases were diagnosed after they had…