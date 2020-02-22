Osinbajo calls for holy life worthyof emulation as Mimiko laids mother to rest

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday, admonished Christians to live a holy life, which clearly showed perfect example of holiness and worthy of emulation by other people.

Speaking at the interdenominational funeral service for the mother of the former governor of Ondo state, Madam Muinat Mosekonla Mimiko, Osinbajo, advised people to live a selfless and dedicated life, saying it is what you live for that you will be remembered for.

The Vice President described the late mother of Mimiko as a great woman of destiny, we’d said “We’ve been told that God revealed the secret of salvation to mama and whoever God revealed the secret of salvation to, will receive God’s mercy.

“God also…