Osun traditional council suspends Oluwo for six months » Top News » Tribune Online

THE Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers, on Friday, suspended the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, for six months.

It hinged the suspension on what it called outstanding issues of misconduct by the Oluwo against the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi; the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Oluwo of Iwo Oke, Oba Abdulkadir Olatule.

The council stated that it could not afford to fold its arms and watch the Oluwo drag the traditional institution in the mud with his alleged indecorous behaviours.

The meeting, which was presided over by the Ooni, Oba Ogunwusi, became tense when the Oluwo began to interject…