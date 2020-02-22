Rigatta Festival can produce Olympic gold medalists for Nigeria ― Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the Rigatta Annual Fishing Festival in Yauri Emirate has the potential of producing Olympic gold medalists for the country.

The speaker said this in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State on Saturday at the 2020 Yauri Annual Rigatta Festival.

“In the few minutes that I have been here, I have seen two events of water sports: board racing and calabash swimming.

“With events like these, you will begin to see the potential, you will begin to understand and realise that Nigeria is created by Almighty Allah for great purposes. It is now up to us to realise those purposes,” he said.

He also described the…