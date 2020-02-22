‘Some of your members are raping their students’ ― Ekiti AG tells NUT

Ekiti State Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda has raised concern about the frequency of incidents of sexual violence in secondary schools across Ekiti State.

He expressed the State Government’s concern on Friday at a meeting he held with the State Executive Council of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) at the Ministry of Justice Academy.

According to the Attorney General, he called for a meeting with the NUT to formally inform them of the ongoing joint investigations by his ministry and the State Police Command into allegations of sexual violence in schools.

He, however, revealed that preliminary investigations by his office showed that some of the members…