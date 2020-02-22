US says Russia behind disinformation campaign

Thousands of Russian-linked social media accounts have launched a coordinated effort to spread alarm about the coronavirus outbreak, disrupting global efforts to combat the epidemic, US officials said.

The disinformation campaign promotes unfounded conspiracy theories that the US is behind the outbreak, in an apparent bid to damage America’s standing by seizing on international health concerns, the officials said.

False personas are being used on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to advance Russian talking points and conspiracies, including suggesting that the CIA is behind the virus that has claimed more than 2,300 lives, mostly in China.