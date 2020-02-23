



BREAKING: Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder to become WBC World Heavyweight Champion

Tyson Fury after defeating Deontay Wilder has become a two-time heavyweight champion of the world. Fury produced a stunning performance to beat Wilder in their rematch by TKO (Technical knock out) in the seventh round. ALSO READ: Everything you need to know about Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II Fury dropped Wilder twice before the American’s […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune